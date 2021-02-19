13 kanals of land retrieved during anti-encroachment drive at Birpur

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Feb 19: Tightening the noose around the encroachers, District Magistrate Samba, Rohit Khajuria today carried out an anti encroachment drive and retrieved around 13 Kanals disputed land at village Birpur, Bari Brahmana.

Deputy Commissioner led a team comprising Sub Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur, C P Kotwal and Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Samba, Jitender Mishra besides other members of anti encroachment drive team reached the site of disputed land at Birpur village and pressed in a JCB machine to dismantle boundary walls, RCC structures, tin sheds, pavements and other temporary structures raised illegally on the site.

Giving details, the district administration informed that there was a dispute over a 13 Kanal 01 Marla private land at village Birpur of block Bari Brahmana and the matter was Subjudice. However a party in the case was constructing multiple structures including boundary walls and other structures on the disputed land.

The district administration foiled the attempts to change the status of the land and dismantled all the structures, besides action as warranted under law has also been initiated against the encroachers, added DC.

The Naib tehsildar, SHO besides other field staff of Revenue and police of concerned areas were also present.