13 injured as bus turns turtle at Panchari

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 10: Thirteen passengers were injured when a bus turned turtle at Gullawan near Panchari, here this morning.

The bus, bearing registration number JK14G-4577, was on its way from Udhampur to Khorgali when it met with the accident around 10.35 AM. Bad condition of the road and big potholes apparently led the moving bus to go out of the driver’s control with the result it skidded off the road and turned turtle.

Locals and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to District Hospital Udhampur. Condition of all the injured was stated to be stable.

On receiving news of the accident, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who represents Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency in Lok Sabha, spoke to DC Udhampur Kritika Jyotsana and issued necessary directions to ensure all possible assistance to the victims.

The injured passengers were identified as Rashu Devi (40), wife of Pritam Kumar of Narod; Kanta Devi (40), wife of Charan Dass of Pathi; Satpal Sharma (47), son of Hari Chand of Udhampur; Gayatri Devi (65), wife of Dhani Ram of Panjar, Khim Raj (40), son of Kapoor Singh of Dhanote; Palbi Kaloch (20), wife of Manohar Singh of Sardal; Ambo Devi (58), wife of Khajoor Singh of Pancheri; Kanta Devi (25) wife of Anil Kumar of Pathi; Vijay Kumar (27), son of Kiker Chand of Lalli Moungri; Sushma Devi (26), wife of Sawarn Dass of Geon Morh of Panchari; Swaran Dass (37), son of Hukam Chand of Meer Panchar; Dharam Singh (53), son of Ludhar Singh of Lalli and Panjabu Ram (55), son of Ramu of Pangara.