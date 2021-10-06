127 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 2 more die

JAMMU, Oct 6: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 127 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count to 3,30,118, while the death toll rose to 4,426 with two fatalities in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Fifty-four of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 73 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 44 new cases followed by 38 cases in Poonch district.

There are 1,065 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,24,627, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the officials said the mucormycosis (black fungus) tally remained unchanged at 46 in the union territory as no fresh case was reported. (Agencies)