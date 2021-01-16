1234 get COVID vaccine in Jammu; Sr. docs, safai karamcharis among recipients

Don’t pay heed to rumours, lies, says LG

No report of any side-effects, all beneficiaries normal

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 16: Vaccination drive today kicked off, albeit on a slow pace in Jammu and Kashmir, with 2180 healthcare workers including senior doctors receiving Covishield shot on Day one after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the drive from the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

A total of 40 sites had been designated on Day one of vaccination-20 each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions and 100 healthcare workers were scheduled to get vaccine at each site totaling 4000.

Among 2180 workers vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir today, 1234 were administered vaccine in 10 districts of the Jammu region.

In the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, 61 healthcare workers got first shot of vaccine as against the target of 100. Safai karamchari Supervisor Raju became the first to receive the shot in the Jammu region when he was administered Covishield in the GMC Jammu, Principal Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma told the Excelsior.

Several healthcare workers including Dr Smriti Gulati, HoD Anesthesia, Dr Mukta Jatinder, Dr Neeraj Gupta (Orthopedics), Dr Shruti Gupta (Anesthesia) and Dr Ashima Badyal were among first recipients of the vaccine.

In SMGS hospital too, 69 persons were vaccinated with HoD Pediatrics Dr Ganshyam Saini receiving the first shot, Medical Superintendent Dr Manoj Chalotra said.

The GMC Principal said some of the healthcare workers were immune to allergy while others were lactating mothers. So the number of those vaccinated today in GMC and SMGS hospitals was less than 200 registered workers, she added.

Director Health Services Dr Renu Sharma said a total of 1234 healthcare workers were vaccinated on Day one of vaccination in the Jammu region.

She added that all those who received vaccine were normal and none of them had any side-effects.

In the GMC and SMGS Hospitals of Jammu, the two designated vaccination sites on Day one, most of healthcare workers returned to work within half an hour of receiving the shot.

“The vaccination drive is successful,” officials said, adding it will pick-up as senior doctors came forward to receive the shot to dispel any doubts the healthcare workers had about vaccines.

Moreover, no side-effects on any of 1234 healthcare professionals vaccinated on Day one have also boosted morale of others to come forward.

“After first day’s success, the healthcare workers are now jostling to get their names registered for vaccination at the earliest,” they added.

In Udhampur district, out of 300 health professionals registered for vaccination on Day one, 216 got the shots, Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla said. The vaccination was given at District Hospital Udhampur and Community Health Centres at Chenani and Ramnagar. CMO Udhampur Dr KC Dogra received the first shot.

The vaccination, however, received encouraging response among the healthcare workers in Rajouri district where 185 got the jabs today including 94 in the GMC and 91 in the Sub District Hospital Sunderbani while in neighbouring Poonch, only 110 persons were vaccinated-50 in the District Hospital Poonch and 60 in the Sub District Hospital Surankote.

GMC Rajouri Principal Dr Kuldeep Singh, District Immunization Officer Dr Praveen Yograj and CMO Dr Shamim Bhatti were among the initial recipients of vaccine in Rajouri. Block Medical Officer Nusrat Bhatti got the first shot in Poonch.

The minimum 20 healthcare workers were vaccinated in the GMC Kathua from the target of 100. However, one of the doctors said, 25 MBBS students registered for vaccination today couldn’t get the jabs as consent of their parents was awaited. Dr Manik Mahajan, Chest Physician was the first to get vaccinated in the GMC Kathua.

In Kishtwar district also, 44 healthcare workers got the shot on first day in the District Hospital, the only vaccination site so far. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ravinder Manhas and Medical Superintendent, DH Kishtwar Dr Parvez Iqbal Wani were first recipients of the vaccine.

In Samba district, 148 healthcare professionals got the jabs in two vaccination sites including the District Hospital Samba and Community Health Centre (CHC) Ramgarh, CMO Dr Ranjit Singh Samyal said.

Hundred healthcare workers were administered vaccine in Doda district-40 in the GMC Doda and 60 at the CHC Bhaderwah.

In Reasi district, 103 healthcare workers got the vaccine on Day one including 60 in the District Hospital Reasi and 43 at Katra.

In Ramban district, 138 healthcare professionals were vaccinated with Akheel Ahmed, Pharmacist being the first recipient, CMO Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat said.

The vaccination drive was undertaken at the District Hospital Ramban and CHC Batote.

Each vaccination site had registered 100 persons for the shot on Day one today.

Earlier, launching the vaccination drive in Jammu and Kashmir from the GMC Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cautioned people against rumour mongers spreading lies about COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today is a decisive day in the fight against the pandemic… It is a day of pride for the country but we need to remain cautious against those who are out to spread rumours about the vaccine,” Sinha said.

He asked people not to pay any heed to the rumours with regard to the efficacy of the drug and asked his administration to start a publicity campaign to reach out to the people.

The Lt Governor saluted the COVID warriors and said their dedication and self-less service helped the people to overcome this challenge.

“When pre and post pandemic history will be written, your contribution will be written in golden words,” he said, adding, “we are fully prepared to ensure a successful vaccination drive”.

Sinha, however, asked people not to let down the guard for at least 45 days after getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Safai karamchari Supervisor Raju after becoming first recipient of COVID vaccine, was excited and considered himself as a lucky person. He thanked the Government for the vaccine launch to relieve millions of people from the pandemic.

“It is a matter of pride to be the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to get the vaccine,” said Raju.

After vaccinating, Raju in a message said that everyone should be a part of the campaign of the Government.

“Let us make the entire country free of Corona, including Jammu and Kashmir. We have been struggling with this epidemic and have been waiting for the vaccine since months,” he added.