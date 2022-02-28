‘123 passengers stranded in J&K and Ladakh airlifted by IAF’

JAMMU, Feb 28: The Indian Air Force on Monday airlifted a total of 123 passengers stranded at various places in Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh owing to the closure of 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway owing to heavy snowfall, an official said.

An AN-32 IAF aircraft, also known as Kargil Courier, transported 44 stranded people from Jammu to Kargil and 15 from Kargil to Jammu, chief coordinator Aamir Ali of the IAF’s Courier Service said.

Similarly, 38 passengers stranded in Srinagar were flown to Kargil and 26 from Kargil to Srinagar, Ali said.

The IAF operates C-17, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft regularly to airlift stranded passengers between J&K and Ladakh during the closure of the Srinagar-Leh National Highway owing to snowfall. (Agencies)