LG for need to maintain strict vigil against ANEs, teaching lesson to them

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that there was need for maintaining strict vigil against the anti-national elements in Jammu and Kashmir and teaching a lesson to those trying to play with unity and integrity of the country even as he declared that there has been meaningful change in situation in the Union Territory which is witnessing new dawn of development.

Sinha made these remarks while addressing a function after flagging off cycle rally at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Headquarters at Bantalab this morning as part of `Azadi Ka AmritMahotsav Programme’.

“The CRPF has been maintaining strict vigil against the militants and there was need to keep it up. Those who try to play with unity and integrity of the country are required to be taught a lesson,” he said.

Asserting that bravehearts of the CRPF have played great role in fight against terrorism and sacrificed their lives for cause of the nation as well as Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said the CRPF has always been ahead in maintenance of peace.

“I salute the brave CRPF jawans who played their role in maintaining internal security and dealing with militancy and law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Sinha said there has been a meaningful change during last 13 months in Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory is witnessing a new dawn of development by overcoming all difficulties.

“The recent structural changes in the governance paradigm have given impetus to the overall development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir needs to be prepared for contribution in developmental saga of the country in 2047 when the nation will be celebrating 100 years of independence.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force PS Ranpise said one additional battalion and more forces have been deployed for security of holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji in Katra town of Reasi district in the wake of upcoming Navratri festival commencing in first week of October.

“The Central Reserve Police Force has been deployed at important places to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. During Navratri, adequate measures will be taken to ensure security of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine. One battalion and more forces have been deployed in the shrine. We will stay alert and ensure that no untoward incident happens,” Ranpise said.

Not only Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine but security of all religious places has been intensified in view of upcoming Navratras, he added.

Stating that drone threat is a new challenge, Ranpise said that the security agencies are framing a comprehensive strategy to counter it.

“Security forces are constantly strategizing to deal with the ever-increasing threat of drones, he added.

“Drones at present are a huge threat but efforts are on to tackle the menace,” he asserted.

He added that for this, not only the Central Government but all security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir are continuously framing strategies.

In future, special measures will be adopted to deal with the drone threats, he said adding that CRPF is also deployed for the security in the hinterland and at all vital installations.

CRPF along with sister concern agencies like Army, Police and other paramilitary forces, is also maintaining well knitted synergy to counter terrorism in the region, Ranpise said.

Responsibility of the Road Opening Party (ROP) on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is also with the CRPF and the troops deployed on the entire Highway are not only facilitating smooth traffic movement but also keeping a hawk’s eye on any mischievous happening particularly related to terrorist activity, Ranpise said.