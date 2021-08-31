1200-year-old sculpture recovered from Budgam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: Police recovered a 1200 year old sculpture of Goddess Durga from Khansahib area of Budgam district.

Police said that working on a specific information, Budgam Police recovered one ancient sculpture from Khansahib area.

“Accordingly, officers of the Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums were called for an examination of the recovered sculpture who established the same as sculpture of Goddess Durga which dates back roughly to 7th-8th AD (about 1200 years old),” police said.

As per police, the sculpture is 12″x08″ carved in a black stone and is of goddess Durga seated on a lion throne along with 4 attendants.

Police said that the recovered sculpture was handed over formally to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums J&K Government and his team by Tahir Saleem Khan, SSP Budgam in presence of Gowhar Ahmad ASP Budgam, Aftab Awan SDPO Khansahib and other Police/Civil officers through proper handing/ taking over.

Pertinent to mention, the police said that the sculpture was found from river Jhelum at Pandrethan Srinagar by labourers who were extracting sand from the river on August 13.