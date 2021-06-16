12 COVID deaths, 635 test +ve in J&K; HP worker dies in Ladakh

Reasi first district to report no new case in 2nd wave

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, June 16: Twelve persons died and 635 tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir today. In the Union Territory of Ladakh, a Himachal Pradesh worked succumbed to the virus while 38 persons were found infected.

Six deaths each were reported in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Among six fatalities in Jammu region, only one was a woman. Two casualties were reported from Rajouri district and one each from Jammu, Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda.

In nearly two and half months long second COVID wave, Reasi today became first district in the Jammu region to report zero positive case.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi Charandeep Singh told the Excelsior that no COVID positive cases were reported in the district today.

“Now, there are only 136 active positive cases in Reasi as 17 more persons recovered today,’’ Singh said.

A 41-year-old man from Anand Nagar Bohri in Jammu district died of co-morbidities and Coronavirus in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu while 45-year-old man from Kewa Bunjwah in Kishtwar district succumbed to the virus at GMC Doda. He had no other ailments.

An 85-year-old man from Ganot in Ramban district passed away at home. He was positive for the virus. A 70-year-old woman from Marmat in Doda district breathed her last due to the virus in the GMC Doda.

Of two casualties in Doda, one each was reported from Ward No. 1 Thannamandi and Khoriwali, Darhal. They include two men aged 80 and 60 respectively. While the Thannamandi man died in the GMC Rajouri, Khoriwali man passed away at home.

Jammu region reported 193 COVID positive cases today including 54 in Jammu district, 32 Doda, 24 Ramban, 22 Udhampur, 19 Rajouri, 16 Kathua, 14 Poonch, nine Kishtwar and three in Samba district.

As against 193 cases, 541 persons today recovered from the virus. Maximum 166 recoveries were reported in Jammu district followed by 96 Rajouri, 79 Poonch, 75 Doda, 42 Samba, 31 Kathua, 25 Udhampur, 17 Reasi and 10 in Kishtwar district.

Jammu region now has 1,17,564 Corona cases. Among them, 4190 are active positives while 1,11,321 have recovered from the virus and there have been 2053 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one Corona casualty and 38 positive cases,

A 34-year-old worker from Himachal Pradesh, presently putting up at Kargil, died of COVID-19, reports said.

Of 38 positive cases, 21 were registered in Leh and 17 in Kargil.

Fresh cases have taken Ladakh’s Corona count to 19649 including 552 active positives, 18898 recoveries and 199 deaths—143 in Leh and 56 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Kashmir reported 442 fresh cases of Coronavirus today while six people succumbed to the virus.

Srinagar reported 129 cases, Baramulla 64, Budgam 76, Pulwama 27, Kupwara 26, Anantnag 49, Bandipora 23, Ganderbal 17, Kulgam 23 and Shopian 8.

As per officials figures, 68,650 positive cases including 815 deaths and 66,051 recoveries are from Srinagar, 22,845 including 274 deaths and 21,658 recoveries are from Baramulla, 22,028 including 20,976 recoveries and 200 deaths are from Budgam, 14,536 including 13,257 recoveries and 184 deaths are from Pulwama, 13,415 including 156 deaths and 12,557 recoveries are from Kupwara, 15,640 including 14,834 recoveries and 195 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,058 cases including 8,623 and 98 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,336 including 8,934 recoveries and 75 deaths are from Ganderbal, 10,773 including 1,0228 recoveries and 109 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,516 including 5,324 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 191,797 including 182,442 recoveries and 2,164 deaths.

Moreover, 1649 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, including 1108 from Kashmir. So far, 293763 people have recovered, leaving the active positive cases at 11381 in J&K including 7191 in Kashmir.