J&K Assembly Polls | Over 11% Voting In First 2 Hours

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: A voter turnout of 11.11 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, an official said on Wednesday.

The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

The maximum voting percentage among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Shopian at 13 per cent. It was followed by Pahalgam at 12.56 per cent, Kokernag (ST) at 12 per cent and Srigufwara-Bijbehara at 11.60 per cent.

The lowest — 6 per cent — was recorded in Anantnag, they said.

The remaining constituencies in the valley polled around 10 per cent votes since 7 am.

The polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. Polling is underway in 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory