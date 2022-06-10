11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, June 10: Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,54,325, officials said here.

Ten cases were reported from Jammu division while one case was reported from Kashmir valley, they said.

There are 71 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,502, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,752 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The officials also said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus). (AGENCIES)