11 more students of Leh school; Pediatrician, daughter test +ve

Curfew hrs reduced in Jammu

* Woman dies in Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/LEH, Sept 20: Eleven more students of Druk Padma Korpo School in Leh have tested positive for COVID-19 taking number of total positives to 67 while the district Jammu administration today ordered that night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm instead of 8 pm but from October 2 only those persons who have got first dose of COVID vaccine will be allowed entry into Government offices, shopping malls, restaurants, public transport and other public spaces.

In Jammu region, a woman died of COVID-19 and 19 persons tested positive for the virus.

Reports said that 11 more students of Druk Padma Korpo School at Leh have tested positive for COVID-19. On September 17, 56 students of the School had reported positive for the virus prompting the district administration to shut all schools for 15 days.

A total of 28 COVID positive cases were reported in Leh today.

Ladakh now has 134 active positive cases including 131 in Leh and three in Kargil district.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old woman hailing from village Badhoon in Kalakote tehsil of Rajouri district today died of COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri. She had no other ailments.

With this casualty, Corona toll in the Jammu region has gone up to 2170 and that of Rajouri district to 237.

A Pediatrician posted in the District Hospital Kishtwar and her daughter have also tested positive for Coronavirus. The Pediatrician had returned from Kashmir.

Among 19 fresh COVID positive cases reported in Jammu region, seven were registered in Reasi district and all of them were travelers who tested positive on their arrival at Katra Railway Station.

Five COVID positive cases were reported in Jammu district, four in Doda, two in Rajouri and one in Samba district.

An equal number of persons recovered from pathogen today.

Jammu region now has 1,23,491 Corona cases. Among them, 226 are active positives while 1,21,095 have recovered from the virus and there have been 2170 casualties.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Anshul Garg today ordered that since Jammu district has maintained positivity rare below 0.2 percent and weekly case load below 250, night curfew timing has been revised from 10 pm to 6 am instead of 8 pm to 6 am while upper limit on gatherings has been raised from 25 to 50.

This was done as per the Government directions.

He also ordered that only those persons who have received first dose of COVID vaccine will be permitted entry into the Government offices, shopping malls, restaurants, public transport and other public spaces in the Jammu region from October 2 onwards.