11 Judicial Officers, 2 Advocates Elevated As Judges, Additional Judges In Four High Courts

New Delhi, April 27: Eleven judicial officers and two advocates were on Thursday elevated as additional judges and judges in four high courts, including Delhi.

Separately, while Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma was transferred from the Patna High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Atul Sreedharan of the Madhya Pradesh High Court stood transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The 13 fresh appointments were made in the high courts of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointments and transfers. (Agencies)

