11 IPS officers promoted but only 4 of them posted in J&K, rest on deputation

Promotion of two ADGPs as DGPs held up

AGMUT officer posted as IGP CID

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 11: The Government today formally ordered promotion of 11 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers while the proposal to promote two Additional DGPs as DGPs has temporarily been put on hold for identification of vacancies.

Promotion of 11 IPS officers had been cleared by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of Police Department last month.

The promotion order was formally issued today by Additional Chief Secretary/ Financial Commissioner, Home Department, RK Goyal.

Five DIGs have been promoted as Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs), three of them on proforma basis, three others have been confirmed as DIGs from officiating DIGs and three SSPs were placed as DIGs.

A total of six promoted IPS officers are on Central deputation while another is on deputation to the Union Territory of Ladakh from where he has proceeded on study level to London School of Economics (LSE).

Official sources told the Excelsior that promotion of two Additional DGPs as DGPs by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been temporarily held up for want of clear vacancies. The Police Department had mooted proposal to promote Hemant Lohia and Pankaj Saxena, IPS officers of 1992 batch, as DGPs and the proposal was sent to the MHA.

“The promotions will be ordered once vacancies are identified,” sources said.

Lohia has returned from Central deputation of BSF recently and is awaiting adjustment in Police Headquarters while Saxena is on Central deputation.

Four Inspector Generals of Police, whose promotion to the rank of Additional DGP was also not approved by the DPC in the absence of vacancies include Viplav Kumar Choudhary, presently on deputation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Garib Dass, IGP Headquarters, Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir Zone and Alok Kumar, IGP Crime Investigation Vigilance (CIV) Police Headquarters.

All of them are Direct Recruits of 1997 batch of the IPS.

Five DIGs, who were today promoted as IGPs, are Uttam Chand, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Keshav Ram Chaurasia, Atul Kumar Goel and Bhim Sen Tuti. Chand is 2002 batch IPS officer while Birdi and Chaurasia belonged to 2003 batch and Goel and Tuti to 2004 batch.

Chand, Birdi and Chaurasia are on Central deputation and will get proforma promotion while Goel is presently posted as DIG CID and State Investigation Agency (SIA). Tuti is on deputation to Ladakh.

Three IPS officers of 2008 batch, two of whom were already officiating as DIGs due to shortage of officers in the rank, have been confirmed as DIGs. They are Tejinder Singh, presently on Central deputation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Abdul Jabbar and Udaybhaskar Billa . Jabbar and Billa are presently posted as DIGs South Kashmir and North Kashmir respectively.

Three IPS officers of 2009 batch, who were promoted as DIGs, are Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Shailendra Kumar Mishra and Rahul Malik.

Mishra and Malik are on Central deputation.

Out of five DIGs promoted as IGPs today, sources said, only Atul Goel will be available for promotion in J&K as three are on Central deputation and fourth to Ladakh.

While out of three officiating DIGs confirmed as DIG, two are already working on the same post and another is on Central deputation, from among three SSPs promoted as DIGs, only one will be available for posting as two others are also on deputation.

Meanwhile, the Government today ordered posting of AGMUT cadre IPS officer Mahendra Nath Tiwari as IGP CID J&K.

He was recently posted in Jammu and Kashmir.