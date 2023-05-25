11 Injured After Bus Rams Into Truck In J&K’s Kathua

JAMMU, May 25: At least eleven passengers were injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Lakhanpur area in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, officials said.

Quoting an official, that the bus rammed into the truck on NH-44 near Lakhanpur, resulting in injuries to at least eleven passengers.

He said soon after the incident, the injured were admitted to GMC Kathua for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have taken cognisance of the incident. (KNO)