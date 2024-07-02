11 Houses, 7 Shops Gutted In J&K’s Anantnag Fire

SRINAGAR, July 2: At least 11 residential buildings and seven shops were gutted in a devastating fire that broke out at Mehman Mohalla in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district overnight.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fire and Emergency officials said that fire broke out during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday around 2.50 am in a house at the congested residential cum commercial area of Mehman Mohalla and engulfed other nearby houses.

Eleven residential houses cum godowns and seven shops were gutted in the inferno, they said.

About a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot from the city and fire headquarters of Anantnag, Mattan, Bijbehara, Achabal, Seer Hamdan and Shangus areas to douse the flames. It took more than five hours to control the fire, they said.

Fire service mechanical driver identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad suffered injury on his arm when he slipped during the operation, they said and added he has been hospitalised.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they said.