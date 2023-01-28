11 Detained For “Capturing” Vital Installation Pictures In Jammu Outskirts

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 28: Nearly one dozen labourers have been detained for allegedly capturing pictures of vital installations in Arnia area here in the city outskirts.

Confirming the detention, police sources on Saturday said that Army troops last evening detained 11 labourers from bordering Arnia belt, who were allegedly clicking photographs of some vital installations in the area.

“They were taken into custody and were later shifted to the Army camp,” sources added.

They said that the labourers belonged to Gool (Reasi) and Poonch districts.

“The matter is under investigation,” police sources said.