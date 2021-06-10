11 Dead, Including 8 Children, As Building Collapses On Another In Mumbai

Mumbai: Eleven people, including eight children, were killed when a double-storey apartment building collapsed on another structure at a slum in Mumbai’s Malad late last night. At least seven others received injuries in the incident.

Many are still feared trapped under the debris and evacuation operations are underway, officials said.

Mumbai civic body BMC is also evacuating people from another three-storey structure nearby which is in a dilapidated condition, they said.

Locals joined the search team and helped rescue the injured and transported them to a hospital in suburban Kandivali. (AGENCY)