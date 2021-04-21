22 killed in oxygen tanker leak incident in Maharashtra’s Nashik

MUMBAI (MAHARASHTRA): At least 22 people were killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Wednesday, confirmed the District Magistrate, Nashik.

“It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared,” Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane told mediapersons here.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident as “terrible” and demanded enquiry into the tragedy.

“What happened in Nashik is terrible. I demand that the other patients be helped and shifted if needed. We demand a detailed enquiry,” he said.

An oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital here today. Officials were also present at the spot and an operation to contain the leak is underway.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra. (Agency)