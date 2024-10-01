SRINAGAR, Oct 1: “The overall poll percentage of 11.06 was recorded upto 9:00 AM in all 40 assembly constituencies across seven districts of J&K”, communicated the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.
J&K Assembly Elections | Over 11.6% Voter Turnout Recorded Upto 9:00 AM
