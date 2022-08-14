108 feet tall National Flag installed at J&K’s Baramulla

Baramulla, August 14: A 108 feet tall National Flag was installed at Hyderbeigh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Sunday, which is a first of its kind in North Kashmir.

The move was made as part of the Centre’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign which encourages the citizens to hoist the tricolour marking the 75th year of the country’s Independence.

Speaking to the reporters on the occasion, GoC Kilo Force Major General SS Slaria said, “This is the first of its kind installed in North Kashmir. I thank the citizens of this region to take forward the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.”

Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led the Tiranga rally organised by the troops of the Border Security Force in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre under the aegis of Chinar Corps on Saturday organised a live band performance to commemorate Independence Day as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration to deliver the message of peace in Kashmir.

As the preparations for Independence Day paced up across the country, the Central Reserve Police Force on Friday organised a massive walkathon rally in the Budgam area.

The event was conducted under the aegis of the CRPF 181 battalion.

With the beginning of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday took out a Tiranga yatra along with locals and pilgrims in Badrinath. (Agencies)