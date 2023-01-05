100 Short (Yet Powerful) Instagram Captions for 2023

Looking for short Instagram captions? We have a power list of super short Instagram captions for every imaginable mood, niche, and place! From hilarious captions to selfie captions – we’ve got them all, and we’ve kept them short and sweet! So, choose your favourites and start posting.

Short Instagram Captions for Selfies

Here are our top picks for short Instagram captions for selfies!

“I woke up like this” “Making moves” “Smile more, worry less” “Let’s make today a great day!” “Take me away” “Be your own kind of beautiful” “Keep it simple, sweetie” “Just living my best life” “She believed she could, so she did” “Life is too short to not smile” “This is me” “Believe in yourself!” “Dream big and make it happen” “Live your truth” “Life is an adventure” “Choose happiness” “Be the energy you want to attract” “Focus on the good things” “Create your own sunshine” “All good things are wild and free”

Short Instagram Captions for Couples

Here are our top picks for short Instagram captions for couples!

“Love never fails” “We go together like _____ & _____” “My person, my love forever” “A perfect pair” “Crazy in love” “I choose you, and I’ll choose you over and over again” “I’m so blessed to have you” “My favourite distraction” “The best things in life are even better when shared with you” “Forever and always” “You are my sunshine” “Making memories with my person” “Two halves of one heart” “We fit like puzzle pieces” “Love you to the moon and back” “You are my everything” “You make my heart smile” “Our journey begins today”

Short Instagram Captions for Inspiration & Motivation

Here are our top picks for short Instagram captions for inspiration and motivation!

“Be the change you wish to see” “Life is too short, don’t waste it” “Rise above it all” “Make today count” “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough” “Start where you are, use what you have and do what you can” “Do one thing every day that scares you” “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams” “Just keep going” “Stay focused and never give up” “Focus on progress, not perfection” “Do something today that your future self will thank you for” “The best is yet to come” “Never give up on your dreams” “You are capable of amazing things” “Be brave enough to start” “Create a life you love” “The power is within you” “Opportunities don’t happen, you create them” “Nothing is impossible if you set your mind to it”

Looking for more motivational captions? Check out Famium’s list of inspirational and motivational Instagram captions.

Short Instagram Captions for Nature & Travel

Here are our top picks for short Instagram captions for nature & travel!

“Life is an endless adventure” “The world is my playground” “Travel far, see more” “Go outside and explore the world” “Wander often, wonder always” “Let’s wander where the Wi-Fi is weak” “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone” “Explore the world, one step at a time” “Wherever you go, go with all your heart” “Creating memories that will last a lifetime” “Adventure is calling” “Let’s get lost together” “The journey of life is sweetest when shared” “It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey” “Life is an adventure, make sure you live it to the fullest” “A good life is when you smile often, dream big and laugh a lot” “Let your dreams set sail” “Live, laugh, love, and explore”

Super Short Instagram Captions

Here are our top picks for super short Instagram captions featuring less than five words!

“Live in the moment” “Always be kind.” “Smile, it’s free!” “Love above all else.” “Start each day anew.” “Be brave, be you.” “Create your reality.” “Be fearless and free.” “Dream big, work hard.” “Seize the day!” “Enjoy the little things.” “Stay positive always.” “You are amazing!” “Life is beautiful!”

Super Short & Hilarious Captions

Here are our top picks for short Instagram captions yet hilarious captions!

“Me, myself and I” “Living my best life!” “Let’s do this!” “Can’t stop, won’t stop” “Making moves!” “YOLO” “Doing me!” “Same, same!” “Life is good!” “Enjoying the ride!”

Conclusion

We hope that this collection of short Instagram captions has been able to help you find the perfect caption for your post! Whether it be a motivational or inspirational quote or just something funny to make your followers laugh, there’s sure to be something on this list that will fit your occasion.