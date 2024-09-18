100 days of Modi-3 Govt overshadow 70 years of Cong rule: Sunil Sethi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: On the 100th day of Modi-3 Government, the J&K BJP chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, today said that the works done in 100 days of Modi-3 Government are far more revolutionary than the works done in the 70 years of Congress rule.

Sethi, while addressing a press conference here, today said, “In J&K, various schemes of Rs 33,00 crore have been formulated for people’s welfare and development works,” and added, “In 100 days, sanction has also been accorded to Rs three lakh crore for different projects across the country including J&K”.

Sethi said that three crore new houses have also been sanctioned in 100 days of Modi-3 Government. These include 1 crore houses in urban areas and 2 crore houses in rural areas.

In 100 days, the Modi Government has also formulated a plan to give jobs to 4.1 crore youth, Sethi said. He added that Modi Government has also provided free power to 2.5 lakh new houses in 100 days.

The Modi-3 Government in 100 days, Sethi said, “has also given relief to the middle class by raising the Income Tax slab to Rs 7 lakh, which means people with Rs 7 lakh income will not have to pay tax”.

The Modi Government has also invested Rs 100 cr in space works, he said and added, “75,000 new medical seats have been sanctioned by Modi-3 Government in 100 days”.

Apart from this, the Modi Government has also released Rs 25,000 crore for Self Help Groups (SHGs) in 100 days, he said.

Sethi said that 4.5 lakh families have also been benefitted under Ayushman Bharat with free medical treatment of Rs 5 lakh.

“PM Modi has become a world leader and India has become Vishaw Guru,” he said and adding, “Now countries in conflict zone invite Modi to resolve issues”. Russia and Ukraine have invited Modi to resolve issues, Sethi added.