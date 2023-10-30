10 terrorists arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab

Islamabad, Oct 29: Police in Pakistan’s east Punjab province arrested 10 terrorists including a commander of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of police said.

The arrests were made when the CTD launched separate operations across the province by acting on intelligence reports regarding the presence of the terrorists, the CTD said in a statement released on Saturday.

The TTP commander, who was detained with his four accomplices in one of the raids, was planning to attack some sensitive installation in the province, but the terror bid was foiled by timely action taken by the CTD, said the statement.

The law enforcement agency also seized explosive material, hand grenades, weapons, mobile phones and cash from the possession of the arrested terrorists.

The identities of the other five terrorists were not revealed in the statement. The arrested militants were shifted to unknown locations for further investigation.

(UNI)