10 officials get DG’s Prison Medal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: In recognition of consistent and outstanding performance, 10 officials of Prisons Department have got Director General’s Prison Medal on the eve of Republic Day.

The awardees included Abdul Ahad Magray, I/c Assistant Superintendent Jail, Central Jail Srinagar; Mukhtar Hussain, I/c Head Warder, District Jail Rajouri; Balbir Kumar, I/c Head Warder, Prison Headquarters, J&K; Dev Raj Sharma, I/c Head Warder, District Jail Kathua; Rubya Parveen, Junior Assistant, Central Jail Srinagar; Mohammad Ashraf Daing, SG Warder, District Jail Udhampur; Bhadur Singh, SG Warder, District Jail Jammu; Mohammad Arif Beig, Warder, District Jail Baramulla; Kuldeep Kumar, Nursing Orderly, District Jail Jammu and William Massih, Safaiwalla, Central Jail Jammu, Kotbhalwal.

While congratulating the awardees, Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, Deepak Kumar, expressed hope that they would continue to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm to serve people of the Union Territory.