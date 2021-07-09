10 missing mobile phones recovered, handed over to owners

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Domana Police recovered 10 missing mobile phones worth around Rs 2 lakh and handed over to the owners.

As per police sources, several complaints were lodged in Police Station Domana regarding missing of mobile phones. On this, details of various mobile phones were obtained and search for the same was started.

A special team led by SHO Domana Inspector Mahesh Sharma and assisted by PSI Nitish Kumar was constituted under the supervision of SDPO Domana Kosheen Koul and SP Rural Sanjay Sharma.

The team took the aid of various technical assistance and finally traced out the missing mobile phones worth around Rs 2 lakh from different places in Jammu district.

The mobile phones were finally handed over to their owners after completing all the legal formalities.