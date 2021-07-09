Woman missing

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: A woman has been reportedly missing from her residence.

As per reports, a woman namely Reetu Devi, wife of Sanjeev Sharma, a resident of Upper Barnai near Radha Krishan Temple has been reportedly missing from her residence since July 7 this year.

She is having 5 feet height with wheatish complexion.

Anybody having clue about the missing lady can inform on mobile numbers 9797326364 and 9797584718 or can inform Police Station Domana, where a missing report also stands entered.