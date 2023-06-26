10 killed, 6 injured as lightning strikes parts of PAK

Islamabad, June 26 : At least 10 people were killed, and six others injured when lightning struck parts of Pakistan’s east Punjab province, rescue officials said.

The incidents happened in the Sheikhupura and Narowal districts of the province on Sunday, where the lightning struck several houses after heavy rainfall, the state-run rescue organization Rescue 1122 said.

The injured people were shifted nearby, whereas the rescue teams have been put on high alert across the province to meet any untoward situation, according to Xinhua news.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that pre-monsoon rains are forecast across the country till June 30, during which strong winds, thunder, and heavy rain are expected in various cities of Punjab.

She mentioned that the heavy rainfall has sparked concerns about flooding in urban areas and potential floods and landslides in mountainous regio