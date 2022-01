Bandipore : A 10 KG improvised explosive device (IED) was defused by the bomb disposal squad in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday. A senior police officer told that the IED was detected by the police and army of 14 RR in an Orchard in Bagh area. They said bomb disposal squad teams of the Army and police reached at the spot and defused it without any damage. Meanwhile a case has been registered and further investigations taken up in this regard.