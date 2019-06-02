10 kanals of land retrieved in Budgam

Former bureaucrat arrested

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 2: Authorities in Budgam today retrieved State land from the encroachers during a massive anti-encroachment drive at Friends Enclave Humhama and arrested former bureaucrat for sabotaging the drive.

A joint team of Revenue, Municipality and Police departments headed by Tehsildar Budgam, Nusrat Aziz, launched the drive to remove all encroachments on Kahcharai land which can be used for community purposes in the area.

The land measuring 9 kanals and 7 marlas was retrieved during the anti-encroachment drive. When the team went to the spot to remove encroachments and retrieved the grabbed land, a person who is retired Assistant Director Food and Civil Supplies attempted to sabotage the drive by misbehaving and trying to manhandle the team members including the Tehsildar Nusrat in order to create obstacles.

However, despite stiff resistance from the person, illegal construction including concrete walls and tin sheet fencing, constructed on the land (under survey No. 1076/2) was removed by the team and land of 9 kanals and 7 marlas. The man was booked under FIR No 159/2019 for creating obstacles during the drive.

Deputy Commissioner Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar has given strict directions to speed up the drive against the land encroachments. She said that the drive will continue in all tehsils of the district and all encroachments on State as well as Kahcharai land will be removed. She also said strict action will be taken against the encroachers for indulging in unlawful activities.

The district administration in Budgam has retrieved around 300 kanals of Government land from encroachers during last one year with Tehsidar Budgam Nusrat Aziz leading the drive.

Recently encroachment were done through earth filing in Bemina area of Budgam. The land on which the encroachment was done was around 125 kanal and 10 marlas. The land was State land and it was retrieved from the encroachers.

She also stopped constructions on Kahcharai land that started at village Bemina. This was done on Kahcharai land at sector 11 estate Bemina. The constructions were demolished and land measuring 25 kanals were retrieved from the encroachers.