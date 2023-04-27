10 IAS Officers Among 21 Top Officials Transferred In J&K Admin Reshuffle

JAMMU, Apr 27: In a major reshuffle, 10 Indian Administrative Service officers were among 21 top officials transferred in the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday, officials said.

As per two separate orders, following transfers and new postings were ordered by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Mr. Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama, is being transferred and posted as the Managing Director of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

Mr. Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner of Shopian, is being transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, replacing Ms. Kritika Jyotsna, IAS (UP:2014), who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Mr. Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS (AGMUT:2015), the Managing Director of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, is being transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Poonch.

Mr. Rakesh Minhas, IAS (AGMUT:2016), the Managing Director of SIDCO, who is also holding the additional charge of Managing Director of SICOP, is being transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, replacing Mr. Rahul Pandey, IAS (UP:2014), who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Mr. Basharat Qayoom, IAS (JH:2016), the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, is being transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama.

Mr. Minga Sherpa, IAS (AGMUT:2017), the Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, is being transferred and posted as the Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. He will hold the charge of the posts of Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and Director of Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, until further orders.

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, IAS (AM:2017), the Deputy Commissioner of Budgam, is being transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag.

Mr. Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS (AGMUT:2018), the Director of Tourism, Kashmir, is being transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Shopian.

Mr. Abhishek Sharma, IAS (CG:2018), the Chief Executive Officer of JakeGA, is being transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Samba.

Mr. Akshay Labroo, IAS (TR:2018), the Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, holding the additional charge of Director of Information, J&K, is being transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Budgam.

Mr. Raja Yaqoob Farooq, IRS-IT:2014, the Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, holding the additional charge of the Managing Director of J&K Power Development Corporation Limited, is being transferred and posted as the Director of Tourism, Kashmir.

Ms. Anuradha Gupta, JKAS, the Deputy Commissioner of Samba, is being transferred and posted as the Chief Executive Officer of JaKeGA.

Mr. Inderjeet, JKAS, the Deputy Commissioner of Poonch, is being transferred and posted as the Managing Director of SIDCO. He will also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director of SICOP, in addition to his own duties, until further orders.

Mr. Shiv Kumar Gupta, JKAS, the Special Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, is being transferred and posted as the Vice-Chairman of Jammu Development Authority.

Mr. Pankaj Magotra, JKAS, the Vice-Chairman of Jammu Development Authority, is being transferred and posted as the Managing Director of J&K.

See Order Copy Click Here…..

See Order Copy Click Here…..