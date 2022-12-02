10 Bovines rescued, two vehicles seized by police Ghagwal

SAMBA:— District Police Samba successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle bovines by rescuing 10 bovines in the jurisdiction of Police Station Ghagwal.

1) Acting on an information received from reliable sources regarding illegal transportation of bovines, a Police party of PS Ghagwal at Naka Tapyal, signalled to stop one Mahindera Load carrier vehicle bearing registration no. PB07BX/3253 for checking. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver accelerated the vehicle but got successfully chased by alerted cops within a few metres away from Naka Point, but due to the darkness, driver of vehicle fled away from spot.

After checking the vehicle, 05 bovine were found laden inside the said vehicle which were tied in an inhumane manner.

In this connection, a case FIR No. 170/2022 U/S 188 IPC, 11 PCA Act has been registered in Police Station Ghagwal.

2) Similarly, a Police party of PS Ghagwal rescued 05 more bovines at Naka Tapyal, Ghagwal which were being transported illegally in a vehicle Mahindera Load carrier bearing registration No . PB02CR/6873. The said vehicle

was seized, but due to the darkness ,driver of said vehicle fled away from spot.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 171/2022

U/S 188 IPC, 11 PCA Act stands registered at PS Ghagwal and investigation started