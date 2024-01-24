1-yr imprisonment to Prof in sexual harassment case

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 24: A local court in Sopore convicted a University Professor in a sexual harassment case registered against him by police two years ago.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Professor and Head Division of Agriculture Extension and Communication, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura Sopore had been suspended by SKUAST after students protested against him for his alleged misconduct and sexual harassment of a female student in December 2022.

There were protests in the college against him by the students who demanded action for his conduct.

The professor was arrested and an FIR (55/2022) was lodged at Police Station Bomai Sopore in 20222.

The court of CJM Sopore today awarded one-year imprisonment to him and also fined him Rs 15,000.