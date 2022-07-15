1 soldier killed, 3 hurt in ‘fratricide’ incident inside Army camp in J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU, July 15: In a suspected incident of fratricide on Friday morning, a soldier was killed and three others were injured in an alleged shootout inside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Surankote area of Poonch district. A senior Army official confirmed the incident, but said that details were awaited. The victims are from the Territorial Army, he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that the incident took place when the soldiers were being deployed for ROP (road opening party) duties. The injured have been rushed to the hospital, they added.