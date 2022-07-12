ASI martyred, 2 constables injured in terrorist attack in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar, July 12: A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer was martyred and two constables were injured when terrorists attacked a police team in the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened around 7.15 pm when the terrorists fired upon the police naka at the Lal Bazaar area, the officials said.

They said an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mushtaq Ahmad was martyred while the two constables, Fayaz Ahmad and Abu Bakar, were injured in the attack.

The injured cops were rushed to a hospital.

“ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter. (Agencies)