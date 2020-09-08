1 killed, 2 injured in road accident

Reasi : One person died and two others were injured when a Bolero car fell into deep gorge at Danga Kote, late last night.

The Bolero, bearing registration number JK02 BL 8094 was on way from Reasi to Danga Kote when it met with accident. Deceased person was identified as Rakesh @ Bittu son of Diwan Chand resident of Kund Khanairi tehsil Pouni district Reasi. The injureds, identified as Kewal Singh son of Puran Singh resident of Kothri tehsil Moungri district Udhampur and Bansi Lal son of Dharam Singh resident of Danga Kote tehsil Bhomag district Reasi, were shifted to District Hospital Reasi.