₹ 20-30 Lakh Paid For Jammu And Kashmir Sub-inspector Examination Paper: CBI

NEW DELHI, Sept 13: The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at 36 locations in connection with alleged irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector posts’ recruitment test in which some aspirants had allegedly coughed up ₹ 20-30 lakh for accessing the question paper before the examination, officials said.

The searches were spread across Jammu, Srinagar, Karnal, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Gandhidham, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Bengaluru, they said. During the operations, searches took place at the premises of former chairman of JKSSB Khalid Jahangir and the then controller of examination of JKSSB Ashok Kumar among others, they said.

The CBI teams also raided alleged gang members based in Haryana, teachers, retired officials of Jammu and Kashmir and CRPF during which the agency recovered ”incriminating documents” and digital evidences, agency spokesperson said.

”Investigation has revealed the alleged payment of ₹ 20 to 30 lakh (approx) by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before commencement of the examination. ”In this regard, involvement of a gang domiciled in Haryana, certain teachers of Jammu and Kashmir, some serving/retired personnel of CRPF, J and K Police and JKSSB has allegedly come to light,” CBI spokesperson said.

CBI officials also searched the residence of a chartered accountant Ajay Kumar Aron in Rewari.

This is second round of searches conducted by the CBI in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities after registration of FIR on August 3, the officials said. ”The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on the request of J&K Government against 33 accused… on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police on 27.03.2022, conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB),” the CBI had said after the registration of the FIR.

The examination results were declared on June 4 this year after which allegations of malpractices in the examination surfaced.

The Union territory government had constituted an inquiry committee to look into the same. ”It was alleged that the accused entered into conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates and others, and caused gross irregularities in conduct of written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors. It was further alleged that there was abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts,” the CBI has said.

JKSSB had allegedly violated rules in outsourcing the setting of question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company, the agency had said. (Agencies)