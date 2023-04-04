₹ 1522 Cr Budget To Focus On Full Implementation Of NEP, Digital Transformation, Infra Creation

1000 classrooms with LCD facilities, high speed internet proposed

SRINAGAR, APRIL 3: Jammu and Kashmir’s education sector would be witnessing a major transformation with a budget allocation of ₹ 1522 crore for 2023-24 with focus on full implementation of National Education Policy, digital transformation and infrastructure creation.

The budget also provides scope for strengthening digital infrastructure with establishment of 188 Virtual Reality Labs in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (one lab in each zone) to inculcate scientific temper among students. Besides, 40 robotic labs would be established (Two Labs in each district) to improve school’s digital equity, literacy and economic development besides promoting new teaching methodologies. About 500 schools will be provided ICT labs and 100 Vocational Labs in the schools of Union Territory.

“Also, 1000 smart classrooms with LCD and high speed internet connectivity will be established in High and Higher Secondary Schools for imparting quality education to students”, budget document reads.

To keep students fit, Yoga Training will be introduced for all the students as part of co-curricular activities.

The Budget also proposes to create sports infrastructure including changing rooms for players in 100 High and Higher Secondary Schools.

To strengthen the School education sector in J&K, 500 additional class rooms would be provided in high and higher secondary schools benefitting more than 20,000 students. Besides, free text books and uniforms would be provided to all the students of elementary classes belonging to weaker sections.

As an important step towards ensuring that girls are able to attend school without any barrier, drinking water facility and gender based toilet facility to be made available in all the Schools.

The budget has also proposed establishment of 2000 Kindergartens during 2023-24 for providing quality pre-primary education. Besides, 10 Residential Schools would be established during 2023-24 with preference to tribal students and students from weaker sections for accommodating in these residential schools on merit basis for providing them quality education.

The J&K government, which has already taken a lead in implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, is likely to get a boost with the new budget allocation which has a specific focus on “full implementation” of NEP-2020.

The Budget also proposes to fully implement Samarth “ERP eGov Suite” in 2023-24 besides making Higher Education Council functional during 2023-24. Also, NAAC accreditation of 32 colleges would be completed in 2023-24.