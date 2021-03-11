Zomato delivery man arrested for assaulting Bengaluru woman

BENGALURU (KARNATAKA) : Hours after a woman was allegedly attacked by a delivery man from the foodservice app Zomato, the Bengaluru Police has arrested the accused.

According to Joshi Srinath Bengaluru DCP (South East), the delivery man, Kamaraj, was arrested shortly after the makeup artist aired her woes and tagged the city police, who asked her to provide the area details to assist her further.

The woman, Hitesha Chandranee, narrated the incident on her social media handles on Tuesday, where she can be seen with a bloody injury on her nose.

In the video posted on Instagram, Chandranee said that Kamaraj hit her while she was speaking to a Zomato customer care executive regarding a late order.

The order in question was made around 3:30 pm and expected to be delivered at 4:30.

“I did not get my order on time and was constantly following up with the team, asking them to either give me a free delivery or just cancel… I was talking to him through a small slit in the door and asked him to wait at the door as I spoke to the company,” she added.

Chandranee further said that she gave him the choice to take the order as she did not need it. He allegedly started to shout at her and pushed the door open, grabbed the order from her table.

“He shouted at me – ‘I am your slave or what, you are asking me to wait’. I got scared so I tried to shut the door but he pushed the door and snatched the order from my table. He entered my house. Then he punched me and ran away,” Chadranee alleged.

She added, “It seems that after an X-Ray, the bone is broken, so surgery is needed for the same.” She also thanked the Karnataka Police for taking care of her concern promptly.

Zomato soon responded to the incident through social media, apologising for the same and informed that the delivery partner had been delisted from the platform.

In an official statement, Zomato said, “We deeply regret this incident and apologise to Hitesha for this traumatic experience. We are in touch with her and are providing our complete support through the necessary medical care and investigation. Meanwhile, we have delisted the delivery partner from our platform.” (AGENCY)