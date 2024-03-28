Zetwerk bags largest order from Indian Oil to set up over 1,400 fast chargers for electric vehicles

NEW DELHI, Mar 28: Manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk on Thursday said it has bagged the largest order from India Oil Corporation to set up over 1,400 fast chargers for electric vehicles across the country.

Indian Oil has floated a tender for 6,000 chargers, in which 40 EV suppliers across the country participated.

“Zetwerk has secured an order with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to set up EV fast chargers across India through competitive bidding which was participated by more than 40 leading EV suppliers across the country,” the company said in a statement.

Zetwerk said that it has bagged the largest order from the public sector oil marketing company.

“These charging stations will be deployed as per requirement across IOC outlets, providing a seamless charging experience. By conveniently locating these stations in major cities, we will enable the widespread adoption of EV mobility and drive the nation towards a sustainable future,” Zetwerk Business Head – Renewables Abhay Adya said.

Under the contract, Zetwerk will set up 1,400-plus EV chargers with a capacity of 50-60kW and 100-120kW. These will be the DC dual gun CCS2 DC charger that can charge two vehicles simultaneously with a dynamic load-sharing mode, the statement said. (PTI)