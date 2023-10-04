Youth Shot At, Injured In Anantnag, Shifted To Hospital

Srinagar, Oct 4: A student was shot and injured by unknown gunmen on Wednesday evening in Watrigama Wanihama area of Anantnag district.

A top police officer said that suspected militants fired upon a youth identified as Sahil Bashir a student at Wanihama.

He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Till this report was being filed his status of condition was not available.

Soon after the incident whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.