Youth Charred To Death In Fire Incident At J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Jan 22: A 26-year-old youth was charred to death while two residential houses gutted in a fire incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

A fire and emergency services official said that a fire broke out in a residential house at around 2.30 am and engulfed another house at Khamberyar Pattan, causing extensive damage to the property.

He said that while clearing the debris, a charred body was recovered, which has been identified as 26-year-old Adil Ahmed Dar, son of Muhammad Ramzan Dar.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in this regard and started further investigations.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an electric short circuit. (AGENCIES)