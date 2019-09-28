Yogi meets Kashmiri students, talks of dialogue and democracy

LUCKNOW, Sept 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today met a group of Kashmiri students here and talked of the importance of dialogue in democracy while urging them to share their trial and tribulations directly with him to resolve them.

“We are living in a democratic society and it should be kept in mind that dialogue could be the most important medium in it. We have to make new efforts with this view in mind,” the Chief Minister said.

“We also need to understand what democracy actually means. There will be prosperity in our lives only when there is development. How could we become a part in the development process?” he said, adding the common people want basic facilities and employment guarantee.

The Kashmiri students studying in the Aligarh Muslim University had yesterday decided against participating in the event meant to discuss “advantages” of the nullification of Article 370. There are over 1,300 students from Kashmir valley studying in AMU.

According to an official spokesman, while taking questions from students, the Chief Minister sought to assure them that the abrogation of Article 370 will accelerate the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It will not have any negative effect on the people there,” he stressed.

Emphasising that his role in the state is that of a guardian for Kashmiri students, he asked them to express themselves without any hesitation as discussion always brings good results.

Urging students to share all their doubts and concern, the Chief Minister assured students that the content of their dialogue would remain confidential.

“If you have any suggestion, tell us. If you find anything wrong, remain calm and tell me about it separately. This will help create a better atmosphere,” he said.

“Providing security and facilities to Kashmiri students is the priority of the state government. We will also help in case there is any problem with the scholarship and fees issue,” he said.

Adityanath said if a Kashmiri student wants to pursue a job along with studies in Uttar Pradesh, the State Government would arrange for his safety and employment.

He also assured students of help in college placements and gave strict instructions to ensure the safety of girl students.

“There is a large number of students belonging to Kashmir studying in Uttar Pradesh. We will sit with them in Greater Noida soon and try to resolve all their problems concerning the local administration,” he said, adding there are several students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in places like Aligarh, Ghaziabad and Noida.

On the occasion, he also elaborated upon his Government’s schemes.

The students were earlier brought to the Chief Minister’s residence, the venue of interaction, under heavy security. Media was kept away from the event barring an electronic channel which was only allowed to telecast the CM’s address.

Later the students were taken for sight-seeing to tourist places in Lucknow by the Tourism Department. (PTI)