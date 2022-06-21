Yoga Day accepted by UN due to efforts of PM: Dr Jitendra

Union MoS, LG participate in IYD at Dal Lake

*Ladakh LG for making Yoga part of daily life

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, June 21: On the eighth International Day of Yoga, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh performed yoga at Suchetgarh Border. The event was organised by the Survey of India (SoI) on behalf of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

While highlighting this year’s theme of IYD, ‘Yoga for Humanity’, Dr Jitendra Singh thanked the PM for initiating the International Yoga Day and for harnessing this Indian wisdom for peace and prosperity of the Humanity. He also said that Yoga Day is a symbolic celebration of our everyday commitment to performing Yoga in our everyday lives. “2014 was a milestone for India as this year the proposal to observe June 21 as the International Yoga Day was accepted by the United Nations due to the effort of PM Shri Narendra Modi, and this has led to the celebration of the Yoga Day every year on June 21,” he added.

In Srinagar, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with hundreds of people participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the iconic Dal Lake.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapil Moreshwar Patil appealed everyone to adopt Yoga and practice Yoga exercises on regular basis for mental, emotional and physical health and well-being. “Yoga represents the noble and ancient knowledge of health science and it generates physical as well as spiritual energy in a person and helps in removing diseases from the body”, he said.

Lt Governor urged all to embrace Yoga as an integral part of life for holistic approach to health and well-being ‘Yoga For Humanity’ theme for this year emphasizes the message of universal brotherhood in trying times. This invaluable gift to humanity is being used as a therapeutic intervention for various disorders and bringing equilibrium of body, mind and intellect, said the Lt Governor.

“All the Aasanas we perform in yoga, in reality, are not just related to the body, they are not just physical exercises, but reflect our ability to live in the moment, he said, adding “when humanity was battling with the Covid pandemic, doctors, researches and health experts across the world, in unison, recommended and appealed people to follow Yoga practices”.

“Let’s build resilience against diseases, promote self-care to maintain perfect harmony between the body and mind, and bring people closer to each other by adopting Yoga as an integral part of life”, he added.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary while speaking on the occasion also highlighted the benefits of practice of Yoga in our daily life. Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department delivered the welcome address.

In Leh, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur advised the people of Ladakh to practise Yoga and let it become a part of their daily lives. He was speaking during the 8th International Day of Yoga organised by UT Administration in collaboration with Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) at the Astroturf Football Ground near Spituk in which more than 2,000 people, including students and Government officials, participated.

LG stressed the need to make Yoga a part of daily life and not celebrate it for just one day as practising yoga gives peace, health and happiness. He and other guests performed various Yoga Asanas taught by Yoga experts from Patanjali Yoga Institute in Haridwar and volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Earlier, Founder, MIMC, Ven Sanghasena, welcomed the guests to the event.

Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr Kiran Bedi; Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Advisor Umang Narula; Ambassador of Myanmar, Moe Chaw Aung; Ambassador of Mongolia, Ganbold Dambajav; Minister for Water, Tourism, Culture, Arts & Languages, Government of Delhi, Rajendra Pal Gautham and several officers of the UT of Ladakh were among those present on the occasion.