Yash Chopra’s wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra dies at 74

Mumbai, Apr 20: Pamela Chopra, playback singer, writer and late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife, died on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital. She was 74.

Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati hospital where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra.

“She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU,” Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai said. (Agencies)