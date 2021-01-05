World is our market: PM Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ pitch

NEW DELHI: The world is in pursuit of affordable, durable and usable products, and a huge market, both domestically and globally, is waiting to be tapped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, asserting that India wants to make products that are of good quality and are admired globally.

In a post on LinkedIn, Modi shared his thoughts on his Government’s project of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and said it is as much about scale as standards.

“Today, the world is our market. The people of India have the ability. As a nation the world trusts India as a nation with credibility,” he said. (AGENCIES)