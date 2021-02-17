Won’t attend delimitation proceedings: NC MPs

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MPs, Farooq Abdullah, Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, have written a letter to Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, chairperson Delimitation Commission on Wednesday expressing their inability to associate with the commission proceedings.

The MPs have requested Justice Desai not to go ahead with the process of delimitation of union territory constituencies as the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 was under judicial scrutiny in the Supreme Court.

“In our view the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 is palpably unconstitutional and has been enacted in disregard and violation of mandate and spirit of constitution of India and, therefore not to be acted upon,” the letter reads.

“We are of the humble opinion that as vires or constitutional validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 and the Constitutional Orders (C.O 272 and C.O 273) are under Judicial Scrutiny before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the principle of Constitutional Propriety demands that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 should await Hon’ble Supreme Court.”

“We would also respectfully and with all humility at our command request Hon’ble Chairperson, a renowned legal luminary of the country not to go ahead with the proceedings as it may amount to exercise of powers under an Act constitutional validity whereof is being examined by the Constitutional Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and is, therefore, at present constitutionally suspect law,” the letter further reads.