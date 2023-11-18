Winter is here Skincare Essentials for Travellers

Shahnaz Hussain

If you are fond of the cold weather, traveling during winter might be one of the ways to enjoy your favorite holiday destination.

Winter makes your skin really dry and travelling makes it tired. The situation is often worse for travelers, with cold weather bringing their own set of troubles.

Between the dry, cooler air, long travel, and all the changes in the schedule, diet, and environment,

it’s important to pack products that will moisturize and repair your skin in order to keep you looking your best.

Packing beauty essentials for a winter vacation can be quite a hassle

Maintaining a healthy skincare routine becomes even more essential when you’re on the move, and here are the skincare essentials you’ll need to deal with wintry weather if you’re travelling.

When you are heading on a winter vacation —–stuffing a variety of sunscreen, Lip Balm,Moisturizers, and hair styling products into your suitcase will make your journey comfortable for your outwardly outlook and refreshing your vital organs.

Winter is harsh on your skin if you are travelling to snow bound areas /mountainous hills with family in winter vacation then your skin care regime is required to adapt to the changing seasons

Apart from passport, aadhar cards ,tickets, credit cards, which are absolutely essential travel documents , you will need the means to make yourself attractive, while traveling. Even though it is hard to look fashionable .

Think about travel essentials and how to limit your grooming needs, so that you look pleasing and enjoy your trip. Traveling light is an advantage, so you need items that are compact and portable. Get yourself a spacious shoulder bag and two small, plastic lined cases, for your toilet and make-up. Your beauty aids should be within easy reach, so that you can freshen up your make-up and alight from your journey looking attractive and self-confident. Searching for a lipstick or comb in a cluttered handbag can really test your patience.

A short hairdo that you can just brush and arrange is good, while for long hair, take along a headband and hair clips, to keep your hair tidy. Remember to take a scarf along to protect your hair from over-exposure to the sun, as well as from wind and dust. You will need it if you are out motoring, boating or even walking by the seaside or hills.

The make-up items and clothes you carry depend on what your trip entails. If you are holidaying in a big city and expect to meet people, you will need a few good clothes and accessories, for dining out. Take a few in-between outfits that are neither too casual, nor too dressy. You will also need make-up cosmetics for the night. The lighting at night demands more colour, so include darker shades of lipstick, blush-on, eye-shadow and mascara. A hair-piece can provide instant glamour. Don’t forget to take your perfume, one or two good accessories and a neutral evening purse that goes with your dressy outfits. These will help to add the finishing touches.

If you are on a sightseeing trip, or on a vacation by the sea or mountains, the emphasis will be on comfort. Casual wrinkle-free clothes, light weight shoes and sunglasses will be needed. On a vacation, one probably needs to carry more skin care cosmetics and fewer make-up aids. An anti-tan sunscreen or sun block would be good. The effects of sun exposure are greater by the waterside, or near snow, because water and snow are reflective surfaces. By the sea, avoid sun-exposure between noon and 3 p.m. Apply broad spectrum sunscreen when out in the sun, not only on the face, but on all exposed areas. Apply the sunscreen 20 minutes before going out. If you are out in the sun for more than an hour, re-apply the sunscreen. Use high SPF of 30 and above for sensitive skin.

Apart from sunscreen, you need skin and hair care essentials, like cleanser, moisturizer, leave-on conditioner and hair serum. For your make-up, carry powder compact, eye-pencil, kaajal stick and lipsticks that are suitable for day wear. Perhaps, a lip gloss will do. By the beach, you need make up products that are “waterproof” or “long lasting” and provide a matte finish.

You will also need pressed powder (compact) and powder blush-on. Remember to take a few tissues. If you have oily skin, or the weather is hot and humid, pre-moistened tissues are what you need. Carry them in your handbag when you go out, to clean and refresh your skin. Apart from these, take a deodorant and talcum powder.

Travel adds a wonderful dimension to one’s life and personality. It enriches our experience and broadens our outlook. Travel also means a time that is refreshing and renewing. There is nothing more enjoyable than getting away from everyday and unwind. If you have taken care of your travel needs, all you have to do is relax and enjoy!

(The author is beauty expert)