Will Bring Roshni Act Back If DPAP Voted To Power: GM Saroori

Srinagar, Mar 28: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) senior leader and Lok Sabha candidate from Udhampur constituency Ghulam Mohammad Saroori Thursday said that the formation of party is aimed to work for people’s interest, adding “The DPAP will bring Roshni Act back if voted to power”.

GM Saroori said that the motto of DPAP formation is to provide relief to people of Jammu and Kashmir who have been trapped badly into the political tricks of anti-people parties. He said apart from doing politics on religious lines, the DPAP will focus on development and provide relief to people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“People are very much angry with the politics of BJP and those ruled J&K before. Those filled nomination from Jammu and Udhmapur seats had already served 10 years as MP but they failed to do any measure for people. I’m a fresh candidate and hope people will give me a chance to serve as they have no option left in current times,” DPAP leader GM Saroori said.

He said DPAP will respect everyone’s faith and do not fiddle with anyone’s religious sentiment. “We will not make communities to fight to each other. DPAP will contest polls on developmental issues. It is our prime wish that Statehood of J&K should be restored, land should be reserved for local state subjects only,” he said.

He added during last several years the unemployment in J&K has breached all previous records that led youth into distress and indulged into drugs.

“We want to do our politics on development issues. DPAP will identify more tourist destinations in every constituency so that opportunities of livelihood for youth be provided hassle-free. Also Roshni Act will be brought back. Electricity will be made free to consumers, rising inflation will be contained, and people will be provided good governance so that their issues will get resolved timely,” he said.

The DPAP leader added that daily wagers who serve different departments of Jammu and Kashmir will also be regularized. Further works at local level will be reserved for local youth only, and if there will be a need to accommodate outsides the DPAP will bring Act for that for the security of local youth.

Lashing out at Congress, the DPAP leader said that it is incompetence of Congress party which led to BJP to rule the Country. “If people of the country are in difficulties today it is because of Congress party as they failed to address people’s concern in their times. Their incompetence led BJP to rule the country,” he added. (KNS)