Will address public complaints in time-bound manner, speedily: LG

‘Benefits of growth reaching all sections’

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Apr 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the citizens, who had submitted their grievances on JKIGRAMS portal during “LG’s Mulaqaat” today.

The Lt Governor said that it is our firm resolve to address public complaints in time-bound manner and speedily bring about change for all round progress.

“We have embarked on several major initiatives in developing efficient public service delivery mechanism & it has improved ease of living of common man,” he observed.

Transparent & accountable governance is ensuring that benefit of growth reaches all sections, especially last man in queue, he said.

While interacting with the citizens, Sinha took appraisal of their grievances and action taken by the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

He also sought details of the action taken on the directions passed in the previous meeting.

On the grievance of a person from Srinagar regarding environment protection and sanitation at the foothills of Shankaracharaya top, the Lt Governor directed Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation to look into the issue on priority for appropriate action.

Responding to a complaint regarding wards and bathrooms of the District Maternity & Child care Hospital Sheerbagh, Anantnag, the Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag apprised the LG that the renovation and facelifting work of the bathrooms of the hospitals has already been done and the grievance was resolved.

Addressing the grievance of Irfan Rasool from Baramulla regarding dumping of solid waste in Nignli Nallah and its harmful impact on environment, Sinha asked the Deputy Commissioner to formulate a comprehensive strategy through the local PRIs for a robust waste management.

Farooq Ahmad from Pulwama had submitted a complaint regarding illegal sand extraction in Hajibal, on which the Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner to take strict and immediate action.

Responding to the grievance of non-availability of Gynaecologist specialist at CHC Bani, Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department apprised the LG that the specialist will be arranged immediately on rotation basis.

On the sidelines of the LG’s Mulaqaat, discussion was also held on successful implementation of training programme for holistic development of agriculture and allied sector. The training programme is being executed by the Agriculture Production Department for farmers in all 20 districts.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department gave the detailed presentation of the training programme scheduled to be held between 24th April to 31st August, 2023.

Rehana Batul Commissioner/ Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.