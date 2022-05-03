Widespread rain, thunderstorm likely in J&K during next 24 hours

JAMMU, May 3: After Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh witnessed a cloudy Monday, the MeT department has forecast widespread rain and thunderstorm in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.
“Widespread rain/thunderstorm is likely in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.”
“Overall, weather will remain erratic till May 5”, a weather office statement said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 14.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 9.7 and Gulmarg 6.6 as minimum temperature.
Drass in Ladakh region recorded 6 degrees, Leh 7.2 and Kargil 6.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.
Besides, Jammu clocked 21.2 degrees, Katra 18.2, Batote 18.6, Banihal 15.8 and Bhaderwah 15.9 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)
